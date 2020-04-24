Kroger (KR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed the most recent trading day at $32.96, moving +0.24% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.39% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 13.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 22.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 25.31% in that time.

KR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect KR to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.99 billion, up 7.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $126.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.27% and +3.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.36% higher. KR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, KR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.81, which means KR is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that KR has a PEG ratio of 2.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

