Kroger (KR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed the most recent trading day at $46.87, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 10.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 10.5%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kroger as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Kroger is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.91 billion, up 6.42% from the year-ago period.

KR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.06 per share and revenue of $148.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.33% and +7.77%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Kroger is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kroger's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.91.

Also, we should mention that KR has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

