Kroger (KR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed at $46.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.15% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supermarket chain had lost 5.93% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 12.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kroger as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Kroger is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.92 billion, up 6.48% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.06 per share and revenue of $148.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.33% and +7.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.92% higher. Kroger is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Kroger currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.34. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.34.

Also, we should mention that KR has a PEG ratio of 0.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



