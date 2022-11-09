Kroger (KR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kroger (KR) closed at $48.06, marking a +1.99% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.95%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 3.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.53% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.29% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kroger as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.91 billion, up 6.42% from the prior-year quarter.

KR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.06 per share and revenue of $148.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.33% and +7.77%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kroger is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Kroger is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.61. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.61.

Also, we should mention that KR has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

