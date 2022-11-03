Kroger (KR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed at $47.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.42% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 4.39% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.97% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.94% in that time.

Kroger will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, up 2.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.91 billion, up 6.42% from the year-ago period.

KR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.06 per share and revenue of $148.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.33% and +7.77%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kroger is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Kroger currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.47, so we one might conclude that Kroger is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

