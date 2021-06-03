Kroger (KR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed the most recent trading day at $38.49, moving +1.42% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 4.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, KR is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.85%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $39.22 billion, down 5.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $129.79 billion, which would represent changes of -18.44% and -2.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. KR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note KR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.98.

It is also worth noting that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.27 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.