Kroger (KR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed the most recent trading day at $37.39, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 0.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.06% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect KR to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $39.22 billion, down 5.6% from the year-ago period.

KR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $129.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.44% and -2.04%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.56% lower. KR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, KR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.49.

It is also worth noting that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The Kroger Co. (KR): Free Stock Analysis Report



