Kroger (KR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kroger (KR) closed at $33.11, marking a +1.32% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.69%.

KR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, KR is projected to report earnings of $0.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $40.12 billion, up 7.7% from the year-ago period.

KR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $126.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.27% and +3.55%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. KR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KR has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.26 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.29, which means KR is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, KR's PEG ratio is currently 2.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

