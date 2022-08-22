Kroger (KR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kroger (KR) closed at $50.12, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 7.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 7.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.62%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kroger as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Kroger is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.99 billion, up 7.27% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $147.07 billion, which would represent changes of +6.25% and +6.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kroger is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kroger is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.08, which means Kroger is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.82 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



