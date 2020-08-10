Kroger (KR) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed at $35.03 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 7.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, KR is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.66 billion, up 5.31% from the year-ago period.

KR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $129.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.09% and +5.67%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% higher. KR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, KR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.4. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.68.

Also, we should mention that KR has a PEG ratio of 2.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

