Kroger (KR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kroger (KR) closed at $32.57, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

KR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 18, 2020. On that day, KR is projected to report earnings of $0.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $40.12 billion, up 7.7% from the year-ago period.

KR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $126.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.27% and +3.55%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. KR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, KR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.24, which means KR is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

