Kroger (KR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Kroger (KR) was down 1.03% at $67.07. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.19%.

Shares of the supermarket chain have depreciated by 6.33% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 11.33%, and the S&P 500's gain of 10.02%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kroger in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.58, signifying a 6.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $45.4 billion, indicating a 0.62% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.25 per share and revenue of $149.76 billion, indicating changes of +8.25% and +1.44%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. As of now, Kroger holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kroger is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.83, which means Kroger is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that KR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Supermarkets industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.03.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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