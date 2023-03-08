Kroger (KR) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Kroger (KR) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, KR broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

KR has rallied 5.5% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests KR could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider KR's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 7 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting KR on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.