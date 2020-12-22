Kroger (KR)-Blackhawk Alliance to Boost Shopping Experience

The Kroger Co. KR makes constant endeavors to enhance guests’ shopping experience. Impressively, the company’s partnership with Blackhawk Network allows customers to conveniently add gift cards, together with their other grocery articles, for curbside pickup at 1,900 Kroger’s outlets nationwide. This collaboration leverages Blackhawk's On Demand Activation capabilities, where shoppers can add a gift card to the cart with their purchased products. Once they pick up their order, customers can activate their purchased gift cards with the help of simple instructions.



In light of the coronavirus pandemic, increased safety and stay-at-home trends have led to a huge rise in e-commerce transactions, which in turn is supported by the companies’ quick delivery and curbside pickup options. These services have been a savior to meet grocery and other needs of customers amid such tough times. With the holiday season kicking off, retailers are rolling out a host of initiatives to deliver a seamless shopping experience while driving revenues at the same time.



Hence, the curbside pickup for gift cards is likely to offer customers a fast and seamless experience this holiday season, and in turn boost Kroger’s sales. In fact, online grocery sales are projected to increase 40% this year. Other retailers, which have steadfastly advanced delivery options during the pandemic are Target TGT, Walmart WMT and Best Buy BBY.



Coming back to Kroger, we note that the company holds a dominant position among the nation’s largest grocery retailers. It focuses on boosting market share with expansion of plant-based products, digital coupons, order online pick up in store and smart shopping lists. The company’s Customer 1st strategy enriches consumers’ shopping experience and convinces them of returning to the store.



Notably, Kroger has been expanding contact-free payment solutions like Scan, Bag and Go and Kroger Pay. Undoubtedly, the company is doing everything to meet the rising demand for Pickup orders that help in minimizing person-to-person interaction. The company also started accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for pickup orders. Markedly, Kroger’s digital sales surged 108% during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, with pickup or delivery reaching more than 98% of Kroger households.



These recent efforts clearly demonstrate that Kroger is carving a niche in the grocery and food space, thereby serving consumers with much-needed actions amid the coronavirus blues. A glimpse of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s price performance so far this year reveals that it has increased 10% compared to the industry’s 21% rally. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

