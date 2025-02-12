Kroger (KR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Kroger (KR) ending at $65.80, denoting a +1.15% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.03%.

Shares of the supermarket chain have appreciated by 8.56% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.91% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kroger in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.10, indicating a 17.91% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.62 billion, down 6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% higher. Right now, Kroger possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Kroger is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.69. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.2 for its industry.

Investors should also note that KR has a PEG ratio of 2.86 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Supermarkets industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.37.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.