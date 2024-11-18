Kroger (KR) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Kroger (KR) closed at $58.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6%.

The supermarket chain's shares have seen an increase of 2.64% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kroger in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.3 billion, up 1.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.46 per share and a revenue of $148.76 billion, representing changes of -6.3% and -0.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kroger is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Kroger is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.4, so one might conclude that Kroger is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that KR currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.9. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Supermarkets industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.78.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 218, this industry ranks in the bottom 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

