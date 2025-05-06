Kroger (KR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Kroger (KR) closed the most recent trading day at $72.97, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.77% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.95%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.87%.

Shares of the supermarket chain have appreciated by 9.66% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.54% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 11.54%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kroger in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.44, reflecting a 0.7% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $45.38 billion, up 0.25% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.74 per share and revenue of $149.08 billion, indicating changes of +6.04% and +1.33%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Kroger currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Kroger is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.37. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.91.

We can additionally observe that KR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Supermarkets industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.