Kroger (KR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Kroger (KR) closed at $54.18, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.32% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

The the stock of supermarket chain has risen by 8.07% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kroger in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.91, indicating a 5.21% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $34.09 billion, indicating a 0.69% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.45 per share and revenue of $148.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.51% and -0.7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kroger. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.11% decrease. Right now, Kroger possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Kroger is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.1. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.25.

Investors should also note that KR has a PEG ratio of 0.84 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Supermarkets industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.85.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

