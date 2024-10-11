Kroger (KR) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Kroger (KR) closed at $55.36, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.33%.

The the stock of supermarket chain has risen by 0.02% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kroger in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.98, signifying a 3.16% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.3 billion, up 1.02% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.46 per share and a revenue of $148.76 billion, indicating changes of -6.3% and -0.85%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% higher. Kroger is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Kroger is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.37. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.49.

Meanwhile, KR's PEG ratio is currently 0.86. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Supermarkets industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.98.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 24, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.