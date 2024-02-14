Kroger (KR) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Kroger (KR) reached $45.69, with a +0.26% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.96% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the supermarket chain had lost 1.81% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kroger in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $1.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.14%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $37.27 billion, indicating a 7.01% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kroger. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Kroger boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Kroger is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.49. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.26.

We can additionally observe that KR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

