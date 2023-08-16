Kroger (KR) & 80 Acres Farms Forge Deeper Ties to Expand Reach

The Kroger Co. KR and 80 Acres Farms, a pioneering leader in global vertical farming, have joined forces to make fresh and clean produce accessible to a broader spectrum of households. This collaboration signifies a significant step toward improving the availability of quality produce and embracing sustainable agricultural practices.



Since 2019, 80 Acres Farms has been a trusted supplier to Kroger, starting with a single store in downtown Cincinnati and gradually expanding to encompass more than 300 stores across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky by 2021. Buoyed by this success, the collaboration is poised to reach new heights, with plans to expand services to nearly 1,000 Kroger stores spanning the Midwest and Southeastern regions.



Dan De La Rosa, Kroger's group vice president of fresh merchandising, commented, "At Kroger, we believe everyone deserves access to fresh, delicious food." He highlighted the significance of 80 Acres Farms' innovative approach and technology in providing customers with nutrient-rich produce while championing sustainable cultivation practices. This collaboration serves to broaden the accessibility of exceptional 80 Acres Farms products known for their long-lasting and exquisite taste.



80 Acres Farms differentiates itself by growing pesticide-free produce indoors, utilizing fewer natural resources. With operational farms in Ohio and Kentucky and research facilities in Arkansas and The Netherlands, the company is committed to elevating agricultural practices. The newest farm, inaugurated in December 2022 in Florence, KY, is projected to yield approximately 40 million servings of produce annually. As part of its forward-looking strategy, 80 Acres Farms is poised to launch another advanced farm in Georgia, with more expansions on the horizon.



Kroger's extensive reach allows 80 Acres Farms to introduce its fresh produce to new regions, including Michigan, Tennessee and Georgia in early 2023, with further expansion into the Mid-Atlantic and Delta regions during the fall. In addition to its renowned salad blends, 80 Acres Farms envisions supplying Kroger customers with an array of products, including convenient and appetizing grab-and-go fresh meals.



Mike Zelkind, the co-founder and CEO of 80 Acres Farms, remarked, "Retailers have long been attracted to indoor farming because of its potential to supply fresh, healthy, and great-tasting produce in a more environmentally sustainable and resilient manner." He praised Kroger's foresight in recognizing the pivotal role vertical farming plays in reshaping the nation's food supply chain and delivering products that resonate with customers.

