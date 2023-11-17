Kroger Is Offering an Affordable Thanksgiving Dinner Meal (Including Turkey) That Feeds 10 for Under $50

Are you doing Thanksgiving on a budget this year? Kroger is doing a “Freshgiving meal,” offering customers a basket of holiday staples for less than $5 per person.

“This year, we are bringing more to the table for less, with a holiday basket that gives thanks no matter what your traditions are. Food connects us all,” Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s Chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

Kroger listed these holiday favorites that will feed ten people for under $50:

Kroger Whole Frozen Turkey (14-16 pounds)

Ocean Spray Fresh Premium Cranberries

Sweet Jewel Yams

Kroger Idaho Potatoes

Campbell’s Turkey Gravy

Kroger Turkey Stuffing

Kroger Chicken Broth

Kroger Super Sweet Corn

Kroger Baby Carrots

Del Monte French Style Green Beans

Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup

Kroger Crispy French Fried Onions

Kroger Brown and Serve Rolls

Bakery Fresh Goodness Pumpkin Pie (10 inch)

Cool Whip Original Whipped Cream Topping

The grocery chain noted you can score additional savings, including weekly digital deals, Kroger’s 5x event ending Nov. 28, which allows digital coupons to be redeemed up to five times, 4X fuel points on Fridays and 4X fuel points on gift card purchases.

For those who don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving, Kroger offers Home Chef heat-and-eat Thanksgiving meals and sides. This includes a boneless turkey and five sides that will feed six people, starting at $65. For the sides, customers can choose old-fashioned bread stuffing, sweet potato souffle, turkey gravy, creamy scalloped potatoes and more.

You can skip the wait and order your meal ahead of time, shop in-store, order through Kroger Pickup or get it delivered.

