US Markets
KR

Kroger in talks to combine with rival grocer Albertsons - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Aishwarya Venugopal Reuters
Published

Grocery store chain Kroger Co is in talks to merge with rival Albertsons Companies Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Grocery store chain Kroger Co KR.N is in talks to merge with rival Albertsons Companies Inc ACI.N, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Both companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the news.

Shares of Albertsons surged 8% on the news, while Kroger shares were up marginally.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Aishwarya.Venugopal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2830;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KRACI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular