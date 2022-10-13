Kroger in talks to combine with rival grocer Albertsons - Bloomberg News

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Grocery store chain Kroger Co KR.N is in talks to merge with rival Albertsons Companies Inc ACI.N, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Both companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the news.

Shares of Albertsons surged 8% on the news, while Kroger shares were up marginally.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Aishwarya.Venugopal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2830;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.