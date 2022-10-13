Kroger In Merger Talks With Albertsons : Report

(RTTNews) - Supermarket chain Kroger Co. (KR) is in talks about a merger with rival US grocer Albertsons Cos. (ACI), Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said that an agreement could be reached as soon as this week. No final decisions have been taken and talks could still be delayed or falter.

In Thursday regular trade, ACI was trading at $28.03 up $2.36 or 9.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.