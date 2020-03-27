Kroger Hiring 20,000 More Workers (on Top of the 23,5000 It Has Already Added)

While many businesses have had to furlough or lay off workers due to the coronavirus pandemic, most chains that sell groceries have not. Kroger (NYSE: KR) has already added 23,500 new workers, and now it says it plans to hire 20,000 more in its stores and its distribution centers.

It will take the company a few weeks to fill the positions, but it's using an "expedited hiring process," according to a press release.

Kroger is adding 20,000 more workers. Image source: Kroger.

What is Kroger doing?

The grocery chain needs workers to meet increased demand. It's a challenge to get items from its warehouses to its store shelves in a timely fashion, given how people are currently shopping.

"Kroger's top priority continues to be uplifting our associates and serving our communities, whether that's by ensuring customers always can find food and products on our shelves or by providing a nearly immediate job opportunity to help an unemployed person to begin working again," Kroger's Chief People Officer Tim Massa said in a press release. "During this time of uncertainty, Kroger is committed to remaining a constant."

It now takes Kroger 72 hours to hire and onboard new workers. The grocery chain pays an average hourly rate of $15, $20 in total value when you factor in benefits, according to the company.

Putting people to work

Kroger has been working with restaurant industry groups to give furloughed workers a job -- even if it only ends up being temporary. That's a very important service for the company to offer and it's clearly a triple win as people need jobs, customers need food, and Kroger needs quality people to keep its stores going.

10 stocks we like better than Kroger

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Kroger wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Daniel B. Kline has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.