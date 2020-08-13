Kroger Health's COVIDCare Plus Offers Employer-Focused COVID-19 Testing

(RTTNews) - Kroger Health, the healthcare division of Kroger Co. (KR), announced Thursday the launch of COVIDCare Plus, an employer-focused COVID-19 testing program.

The new initiative combines COVID-19 testing and management with industry-leading healthcare services. It is a complete employer-focused health and wellness solution designed to help American companies restart and maintain their business operations.

The testing program is centered on Kroger Health's FDA-authorized COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit. It combines self-administered testing with virtual supervision by a licensed healthcare provider to help ensure the highest level of accuracy of test results.

According to the Centers for Disease Control or CDC, demand for testing has tripled while results are taking up to three weeks to deliver in the hardest-hit areas. Speed of reporting results is a critical component to help quell the spread of COVID-19.

COVIDCare Plus will also offer employers and their teams access to advanced clinical services like vaccinations, telehealth, and telenutrition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.