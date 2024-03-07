Kroger Guides FY24 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, supermarket chain Kroger Co. (KR) initiated its adjusted earnings and identical sales outlook for the full-year 2024. Identical sales growth for the fourth quarter, without fuel, decreased 0.8 percent, with underlying growth of 0.1 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.30 to $4.50 per share on total identical sales growth, without fuel, of 0.25 to 1.75 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $4.34 per share on revenues of $148.93 billion for the year.

