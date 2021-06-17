Kroger forecasts smaller fall in same-store sales on resilient online demand

US Markets
Kroger Co forecast a smaller fall in its annual same-store sales on Thursday, as resilient grocery demand signaled a smaller-than-expected drop from the levels seen at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it expects 2021 adjusted same-store sales to fall between 2.5% and 4%, while it had earlier projected a decline between 3% and 5%. Analysts on average expect same-store sales to decline 4.38%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

