Kroger forecasts full-year sales below estimates

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LISA BAERTLEIN

Kroger Co forecast annual same-store sales below analysts' estimates on Thursday, signaling a bigger-than-expected slowdown following a pandemic-fueled rush for groceries that boosted its performance last year.

Kroger said it expects adjusted same-store sales to fall 3% to 5%, compared with analysts' estimates of 2.5% decline, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

