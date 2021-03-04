Kroger forecasts full-year sales below estimates

March 4(Reuters) - Kroger Co KR.N forecast annual same-store sales below analysts' estimates on Thursday, signaling a bigger-than-expected slowdown following a pandemic-fueled rush for groceries that boosted its performance last year.

Kroger said it expects adjusted same-store sales to fall 3% to 5%, compared with analysts' estimates of 2.5% decline, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

