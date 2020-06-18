US Markets
KR

Kroger expects to top 2020 outlook, posts 57% growth in quarterly profit

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK T. FALLON

Kroger Co said on Thursday it expects to exceed its 2020 outlook after posting a 57% jump in quarterly profit, as the U.S. supermarket chain benefits from consumers stockpiling groceries and other essentials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net earnings attributable to Kroger rose to $1.21 billion, or $1.52 per share, from $772 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the impact of fuel prices, sales at stores open for more than a year rose 19% in the first quarter ended May 23.

Kroger, however, did not reaffirm or provide new fiscal 2020 forecast.

