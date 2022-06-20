Kroger Expands Customer Access To EV Charging Stations

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR) said that customers will have increased access to electric vehicle or EV charging stations.

The grocer tested and phased in charger installations by collaborating with Blink, Electrify America, EVgo, Tesla and Volta to bring hundreds of charging stations to stores in select markets across the U.S.

Kroger stated that more than 350 chargers have been implemented in areas of Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Wyoming, with several more chargers expected to be installed by the end of the year. Future locations include Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia.

The company noted that it is working to advance lasting positive changes for people, planet and systems by 2030.

