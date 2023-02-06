Markets
Kroger Expands Collaboration With Gotham Greens

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR) said Monday that it will expand its collaboration with Gotham Greens as it works together to bring fresh, local, high-quality and longer-lasting produce to its customers in an environmentally sustainable way.

According to Kroger, its customers can find Gotham Greens' produce in more than 300 stores today, with plans to expand to nearly 1,000 stores by the end of 2023. In addition to produce, the expansion of Gotham Greens' plant-based dips, cooking sauces and dressings will put the supplier in nearly 2,000 Kroger locations across the country.

Kroger noted that it is focused on reducing climate impact by reducing food waste and is committed to achieving zero food waste to landfill company-wide by 2025.

By summer 2023, Gotham Greens will own and operate 13 greenhouses, totaling more than 40 acres (1.8 million square feet) across nine states: California, Colorado, Illinois, Texas, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, New York, and Rhode Island.

Gotham Greens has been a supplier to Kroger since 2020, first launching in its King Soopers Division.

