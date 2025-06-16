KROGER Earnings Preview: Recent $KR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KROGER ($KR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $46,523,617,902 and earnings of $1.50 per share.

KROGER Insider Trading Activity

KROGER insiders have traded $KR stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YAEL COSSET (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 173,344 shares for an estimated $11,891,712 .

. MARY ELLEN ADCOCK (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 103,936 shares for an estimated $6,899,990 .

. CHRISTINE S WHEATLEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $4,245,258 .

. TODD A FOLEY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 59,038 shares for an estimated $3,902,001 .

. TIMOTHY A MASSA (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 52,119 shares for an estimated $3,614,505 .

. VALERIE L. JABBAR (Senior Vice President) sold 31,271 shares for an estimated $2,160,281

GABRIEL ARREAGA (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,826 shares for an estimated $2,043,286 .

. KENNETH C KIMBALL (Senior Vice President) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $719,081

CARIN L FIKE (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,033 shares for an estimated $691,115 .

. BRIAN W NICHOLS (Vice President & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,741 shares for an estimated $253,686.

KROGER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 645 institutional investors add shares of KROGER stock to their portfolio, and 664 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KROGER Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $500,000 on 05/09.

on 05/09. REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 02/20.

KROGER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

KROGER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $73.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 03/06/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

