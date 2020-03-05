Kroger Earnings: KR Stock Climbs Higher On Q4 Beats

Kroger (NYSE:)ÃÂ earnings for theÃÂ fourth quarter of 2019 have KR stock climbing on Thursday morning. This comes after reported revenue of $28.89 billion slightly beat Wall StreetÃ¢ÂÂs estimate of $28.83 billion. Also, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 57 cents, which also beat analystsÃ¢ÂÂ expectations of adjusted per-share earnings of 55 cents for the quarter.

Here is what else is worth mentioning from the most recent Kroger earnings report.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 2.1% higher compared to $28.29 billion during the same time last year.

The Kroger earnings report also includes a net income of $327 million.

Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO of Kroger, said this about the KR stock earnings report:

Ã¢ÂÂWe are pleased with our 2019 results and improving trends in our supermarket business. We delivered on our commitments for ID sales without fuel, adjusted FIFO operating profit, and cost savings in addition to generating over $100 million of incremental operating profit through alternative profit streams in 2019.Ã¢ÂÂ

The Kroger earnings report includes reiterated guidance for fiscal year 2020, where the company expects adjusted EPS of $2.30 to $2.40 for the year. Meanwhile, Wall Street is expecting adjusted EPS of $2.19. Kroger also stated that their 2020 outlook Ã¢ÂÂdoes not include any potential impact related to the Coronavirus.Ã¢ÂÂ

KR stock was up almost 8% as of Thursday afternoon.

