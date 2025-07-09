Markets
Kroger Delivers Five Kid-Friendly Summer Lunches For Under $50

July 09, 2025 — 10:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, The Kroger Co. (KR) is helping families keep cool and save money this summer with a five-day lunch plan for less than $50.

Priced under $2 per child, menus feature turkey pinwheels with cream cheese and salsa, cheese quesadillas with chips and salsa, banana-peanut butter sandwiches with fresh veggies, macaroni & cheese with peas and fruit, and classic grilled cheese with tomato soup and carrots.

To top it off, Kroger's frozen treats start at just $2.79, including mini vanilla sandwiches, orange-cream bars, strawberry-banana ice pops and Neapolitan tubs.

Kr is currently trading at $69.42, down $0.32 or 0.47 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

