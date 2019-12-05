Kroger Confirms FY19, FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Kroger Co. (KR) confirmed adjusted earnings and identical sales growth guidance for the full-year 2019 and 2020.

For the third quarter, the company reported that identical sales without fuel grew 2.5 percent and digital sales grew 21 percent.

For fiscal 2019, Kroger continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $2.15 to $2.25 per share on adjusted identical sales growth 2.0 to 2.25 percent.

For fiscal 2020, the company confirms adjusted earnings in a range of $2.30 to $2.40 per share on adjusted identical sales growth of about 2.25 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.20 per share for fiscal 2019 and $2.33 per share for fiscal 2020. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

