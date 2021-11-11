Kroger Company (KR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Kroger Company (KR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.47, the dividend yield is 1.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KR was $42.47, representing a -11.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.99 and a 39.93% increase over the 52 week low of $30.35.

KR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Mills, Inc. (GIS) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI). KR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.49. Zacks Investment Research reports KR's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -4.08%, compared to an industry average of 24.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to KR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV)

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD)

Principal Millennials ETF (GENY)

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXD with an increase of 14.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KR at 4.34%.

