Dividends
KR

Kroger Company (KR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Kroger Company (KR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.92, the dividend yield is 2.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KR was $31.92, representing a -14.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.22 and a 25% increase over the 52 week low of $25.54.

KR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO). KR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.27. Zacks Investment Research reports KR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.58%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have KR as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)
  • First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG)
  • John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (JHMS)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
  • Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXD with an increase of 17.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KR at 6.97%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KR

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular