Kroger Company (KR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Kroger Company (KR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.42, the dividend yield is 1.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KR was $38.42, representing a -10.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.99 and a 26.59% increase over the 52 week low of $30.35.

KR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Mills, Inc. (GIS) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI). KR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.25. Zacks Investment Research reports KR's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -18.54%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG)

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (JHMS)

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD)

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPVM with an increase of 22% over the last 100 days. FTXD has the highest percent weighting of KR at 7.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.