Kroger Company (KR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Kroger Company (KR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KR was $33.59, representing a -21.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.99 and a 24.13% increase over the 52 week low of $27.06.

KR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD). KR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.75. Zacks Investment Research reports KR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 52.42%, compared to an industry average of 3.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to KR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (JHMS)

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQM)

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXD with an increase of 20.76% over the last 100 days. RHS has the highest percent weighting of KR at 3.3%.

