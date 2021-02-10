Dividends
KR

Kroger Company (KR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Kroger Company (KR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KR was $33.59, representing a -21.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.99 and a 24.13% increase over the 52 week low of $27.06.

KR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD). KR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.75. Zacks Investment Research reports KR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 52.42%, compared to an industry average of 3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have KR as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)
  • John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (JHMS)
  • Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQM)
  • First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)
  • First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXD with an increase of 20.76% over the last 100 days. RHS has the highest percent weighting of KR at 3.3%.

