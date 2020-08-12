Kroger Company (KR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Kroger Company (KR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.26, the dividend yield is 2.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KR was $34.26, representing a -7% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.84 and a 57.01% increase over the 52 week low of $21.82.

KR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO). KR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.61. Zacks Investment Research reports KR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.14%, compared to an industry average of 10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (JHMS)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RPV with an increase of 38.77% over the last 100 days. FTXD has the highest percent weighting of KR at 7.53%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.