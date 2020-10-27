Kroger Co. Reconfirms 2020 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Kroger Co. (KR) reconfirmed its 2020 guidance on identical sales, adjusted FIFO operating profit, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted free cashflow. Adjusted earnings per share is anticipated in a range of $3.20 - $3.30.

"We are creating shareholder value by executing our strategy. We have returned approximately $6.4 billion to shareholders via dividends and repurchased shares since the beginning of fiscal 2017. Kroger is growing market share and our total shareholder return has outperformed the market and our peer group over the last 12 months," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.