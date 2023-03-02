Markets
Kroger Co. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

March 02, 2023 — 08:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $450 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $566 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $724 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $34.82 billion from $33.05 billion last year.

Kroger Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $450 Mln. vs. $566 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.89 -Revenue (Q4): $34.82 Bln vs. $33.05 Bln last year.

