Kroger Co. Q4 Earnings Summary

Earnings: $566 million in Q4 vs. -$77 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.75 in Q4 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $686 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.74 per share Revenue: $33.05 billion in Q4 vs. $30.74 billion in the same period last year.

