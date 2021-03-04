Kroger Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kroger Co. (KR):

-Earnings: -$77 million in Q4 vs. $327 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.10 in Q4 vs. $0.40 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $630 million or $0.81 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.69 per share -Revenue: $30.74 billion in Q4 vs. $28.89 billion in the same period last year.

