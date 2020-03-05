Markets
KR

Kroger Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $327 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $259 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $462 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $28.89 billion from $28.29 billion last year.

Kroger Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $462 Mln. vs. $390 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.57 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q4): $28.89 Bln vs. $28.29 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular