Kroger Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $263 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $317 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $381 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $27.97 billion from $27.83 billion last year.

Kroger Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $381 Mln. vs. $394 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.47 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q3): $27.97 Bln vs. $27.83 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.25

