Kroger Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $631 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $263 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $557 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $29.72 billion from $27.97 billion last year.

Kroger Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $557 Mln. vs. $381 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.71 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q3): $29.72 Bln vs. $27.97 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.