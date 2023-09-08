Kroger Co. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kroger Co. (KR):

Earnings: -$180 million in Q2 vs. $731 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.25 in Q2 vs. $1.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $699 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.91 per share Revenue: $33.85 billion in Q2 vs. $34.64 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.45 - $4.60

