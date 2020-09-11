Markets
KR

Kroger Co. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $819 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $297 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $581 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $30.49 billion from $28.17 billion last year.

Kroger Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $581 Mln. vs. $357 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.73 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q2): $30.49 Bln vs. $28.17 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular